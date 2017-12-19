Marriage equality around the world
Evan Wolfson and Rob Salerno - Last update: Dec. 19, 2017
Same-sex couples can marry in 25 nations and in 43 other jurisdictions around the world:Netherlands (2001), Saba (2012), Bonaire (2013), Sint EustatiusBelgium (2003)
Canada (2003-2005)
USA (2004-2015), Guam (2015), Northern Mariana Islands (2015), Puerto Rico (2015), U.S. Virgin Islands (2015)
Spain (2005), Canary Islands (2005), Ceuta (2005), Melilla (2005)
South Africa (2006)
Norway (2009)
Sweden (2009)
Argentina (2010)
Iceland (2010)
Portugal (2010), Azores (2010), Madeira (2010)
Mexico (2010-2017; full article here)
Denmark (2012), Greenland (2016), Faroe Islands (2017)
France (2013), French Guiana (2013), French Polynesia (2013), Guadeloupe (2013), Martinique (2013), Mayotte (2013), New Caledonia (2013), Réunion (2013), Saint Barthélemy (2013), Saint Martin (2013), Saint Pierre and Miquelon (2013), Wallis and Futuna (2013)
Brazil (2013)
Uruguay (2013)
New Zealand (2013)
England and Wales (2014), Akrotiri and Dhekelia (2014), British Indian Ocean Territory (2014, 2015), Scotland (2014), Pitcairn Islands (2015), Ascension Island (2016), Isle of Man (2016), British Antarctic Territory (2016), Gibraltar (2016), Guernsey (2017), Falkland Islands (2017), Bermuda (2017), Tristan da Cunha (2017), Alderney (2017), Saint Helena (2017)
Luxembourg (2015)
Ireland (2015)
Colombia (2016)
Finland (2017)Malta (2017)Germany (2017)Australia (2017), Christmas Island, Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Norfolk Island
Final rulings issuedAustriaThe Constitutional Court struck down the ban on marriage equality on Dec. 5, 2017, and also extended the nation's same-sex registered-partnership law to opposite-sex couples. The ruling takes effect Jan. 1, 2019, if the government doesn't implement it sooner. Several couples who filed lawsuits seeking to marry will be allowed to marry sooner.TaiwanThe Constitutional Court declared the ban on same-sex marriage unconstitutional on May 24, 2017, and gave the legislature no more than two years to change laws. If it doesn't, marriage equality arrives automatically. In late October, Premier Lai Ching-te predicted the Executive Yuan would send its version of a marriage-equality bill to the Legislative Yuan before the end of 2017.
NotesDutch CaribbeanAs with Bonaire and Saba, same-sex marriage should be available in the Dutch municipality of Sint Eustatius but there's no indication one has occurred. Same-sex marriage is not allowed in the Dutch constituent countries of Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten, though Dutch marriages from elsewhere are partially recognized.MexicoMexican states (there are 31) are a current hotspot of the marriage-equality movement. To date, 13 states have achived full marriage equality via three different pathways. My full article is here.
French placesIn the France list above, links go to proof of a same-sex couple marrying in nine of the 11 overseas departments and collectivities. In the remaining two (Saint Barthélemy, Wallis and Futuna), same-sex marriage is legal but there's no indication one has occurred.
British placesSee above for the list of British places that have marriage equality. These British overseas territories, one province and one crown dependency do not yet have marriage equality: Anguilla, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Jersey, Montserrat, Northern Ireland, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, Turks and Caicos Islands. Neither does Sark, which is part of the Bailiwick of Guernsey.
IrelandOn May 22, 2015, Ireland became the first nation to legalize same-sex marriage by popular vote. Irish people amended their constitution to bring in marriage equality by a landslide margin of 62.07% to 37.93%.
U.S. territoriesFour of the five U.S. territories — Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands — were covered by the U.S. Supreme Court's nationwide marriage-equality ruling on June 26, 2015. American Samoa was not.
The United States Minor Outlying Islands -- Baker Island, Howland Island, Jarvis Island, Johnston Atoll, Kingman Reef, Midway Atoll, Palmyra Atoll and Wake Island in the Pacific Ocean, and Navassa Island in the Carribean Sea -- would have marriage equality. Their only population nowadays is a small number of temporarily assigned scientists and military personnel.
AntarcticaMarriage equality exists in much of Antarctica, given the nations that claim portions of the continent as national territory: Argentina, Australia, Chile, France, New Zealand, Norway, United Kingdom. Take mittens.
On the high seasFor a price, you can now marry a same-sex partner at sea on ships of Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises and Cunard Line, courtesy of the Bermuda Supreme Court's May 2017 marriage-equality ruling, and on ships of Celebrity Cruises, courtesy of the Malta Parliament's passage of marriage equality in July 2017. Bon voyage.
U.S. Indian tribesThere are 567 of them, and they are not covered by the June 26, 2015, U.S. Supreme Court ruling that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide. At least 22 tribes, listed below, have legalized same-sex marriage to date. A number of others follow the marriage law of the state in which they are located, meaning same-sex marriage is legal within the tribe without any additional tribal action.
• Coquille Indian Tribe in Oregon (2009)
• Mashantucket (Western) Pequot Tribal Nation in Connecticut (2010)
• Suquamish Tribe in Washington (2011)
• Port Gamble S'Klallam Tribe in Washington (2012)
• Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians in Michigan (2013)
• Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation in Washington (2013)
• Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians in Michigan (2013)
• Iipay Nation of Santa Ysabel in California (2013)
• Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes in Oklahoma (2013)
• Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe in Minnesota (2013)
• Puyallup Tribe of Indians in Washington (2014)
• Eastern Shoshone Tribe and Northern Arapaho Tribe in Wyoming (2014)
• Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes in Alaska (2015)
• Oneida Tribe in Wisconsin (2015)
• Keweenaw Bay Indian Community in Michigan (2015)
• Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians in Oregon (2015)
• Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde in Oregon (2015)
• Oglala Sioux Tribe in South Dakota (2016)
• Cherokee Nation in Oklahoma (2016)
• Osage Nation in Oklahoma (2017)
• Ho-Chunk Nation in Wisconsin (2017)
• Ak-Chin Indian Community in Arizona (2017)
MapThe Human Rights Campaign produced this fab map. Enlarging it to about 400% reveals every speck of the earth where same-sex couples can marry.
Watch listChileCongress began debate on President Michelle Bachelet's marriage-equality bill on Nov. 27, 2017. Following recent elections, when new congressmembers are seated in March, both houses of Congress will have majority support for marriage equality. On Nov. 25, 100,000 people marched for marriage equality in Santiago, including presidential candidate Alejandro Guillier. On Dec. 17, 2017, Guillier lost the runoff-election to Sebastian Piñera, who does not support marriage equality.Northern IrelandThe UK territory of Northern Ireland doesn't have a government because the Democratic Unionist Party and Sinn Féin power-sharing agreement collapsed in January 2017 and hasn't been restored due to disagreement about marriage equality and local language rights. It's possible any resolution to the impasse could see introduction of equal marriage in the last major area of the United Kingdom that doesn't have it. On Dec. 19, 2017, a failed attempt to achieve marriage equality via the courts was appealed.PanamaPanama's Supreme Court of Justice reportedly finished mulling over one justice's draft ruling rejecting marriage equality on Nov. 22, 2017, but there has been no news of what they decided. If the majority rejected the draft, the court could still bring in marriage equality.
Geography lessonWhere are those 43 other jurisdictions of Australia, Denmark, France, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, UK and USA?
Australia
• Christmas Island » Indian Ocean
• Cocos (Keeling) Islands » Indian Ocean
• Norfolk Island » South Pacific Ocean
Denmark
• Faroe Islands » North Atlantic Ocean
• Greenland » between North Atlantic and Arctic oceans
France
• French Guiana » South America
• French Polynesia » South Pacific Ocean
• Guadeloupe » Caribbean Sea
• Martinique » Caribbean Sea
• Mayotte » Indian Ocean
• New Caledonia » South Pacific Ocean
• Réunion » Indian Ocean
• Saint Barthélemy » Caribbean Sea
• Saint Martin » Caribbean Sea
• Saint Pierre and Miquelon » next to Newfoundland
• Wallis and Futuna » South Pacific Ocean
Netherlands
• Bonaire » Caribbean Sea
• Saba » Caribbean Sea
• Sint Eustatius » Caribbean Sea
Portugal
• Azores » North Atlantic Ocean
• Madeira » North Atlantic Ocean
Spain
• Canary Islands » North Atlantic Ocean
• Ceuta » Africa
• Melilla » Africa
United Kingdom
• Akrotiri and Dhekelia » Cyprus
• Alderney » English Channel
• Ascension Island » South Atlantic Ocean
• Bermuda » North Atlantic Ocean
• British Antarctic Territory
• British Indian Ocean Territory
• Falkland Islands » South Atlantic Ocean
• Gibraltar » attached to Spain
• Guernsey » English Channel
• Isle of Man » Irish Sea
• Pitcairn Islands » South Pacific Ocean
• Saint Helena » South Atlantic Ocean
• Scotland » Great Britain
• Tristan da Cunha » South Atlantic Ocean
• Wales » Great Britain
USA
• Guam » North Pacific Ocean
• Northern Mariana Islands » North Pacific Ocean
• Puerto Rico » Caribbean Sea
• U.S. Virgin Islands » Caribbean Sea
Final rulings issued
Notes
• Mashantucket (Western) Pequot Tribal Nation in Connecticut (2010)
• Suquamish Tribe in Washington (2011)
• Port Gamble S'Klallam Tribe in Washington (2012)
• Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians in Michigan (2013)
• Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation in Washington (2013)
• Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians in Michigan (2013)
• Iipay Nation of Santa Ysabel in California (2013)
• Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes in Oklahoma (2013)
• Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe in Minnesota (2013)
• Puyallup Tribe of Indians in Washington (2014)
• Eastern Shoshone Tribe and Northern Arapaho Tribe in Wyoming (2014)
• Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes in Alaska (2015)
• Oneida Tribe in Wisconsin (2015)
• Keweenaw Bay Indian Community in Michigan (2015)
• Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians in Oregon (2015)
• Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde in Oregon (2015)
• Oglala Sioux Tribe in South Dakota (2016)
• Cherokee Nation in Oklahoma (2016)
• Osage Nation in Oklahoma (2017)
• Ho-Chunk Nation in Wisconsin (2017)
• Ak-Chin Indian Community in Arizona (2017)
Map
Watch list
Geography lesson
• Christmas Island » Indian Ocean
• Cocos (Keeling) Islands » Indian Ocean
• Norfolk Island » South Pacific Ocean
• Faroe Islands » North Atlantic Ocean
• Greenland » between North Atlantic and Arctic oceans
• French Guiana » South America
• French Polynesia » South Pacific Ocean
• Guadeloupe » Caribbean Sea
• Martinique » Caribbean Sea
• Mayotte » Indian Ocean
• New Caledonia » South Pacific Ocean
• Réunion » Indian Ocean
• Saint Barthélemy » Caribbean Sea
• Saint Martin » Caribbean Sea
• Saint Pierre and Miquelon » next to Newfoundland
• Wallis and Futuna » South Pacific Ocean
• Bonaire » Caribbean Sea
• Saba » Caribbean Sea
• Sint Eustatius » Caribbean Sea
• Azores » North Atlantic Ocean
• Madeira » North Atlantic Ocean
• Canary Islands » North Atlantic Ocean
• Ceuta » Africa
• Melilla » Africa
• Akrotiri and Dhekelia » Cyprus
• Alderney » English Channel
• Ascension Island » South Atlantic Ocean
• Bermuda » North Atlantic Ocean
• British Antarctic Territory
• British Indian Ocean Territory
• Falkland Islands » South Atlantic Ocean
• Gibraltar » attached to Spain
• Guernsey » English Channel
• Isle of Man » Irish Sea
• Pitcairn Islands » South Pacific Ocean
• Saint Helena » South Atlantic Ocean
• Scotland » Great Britain
• Tristan da Cunha » South Atlantic Ocean
• Wales » Great Britain
• Guam » North Pacific Ocean
• Northern Mariana Islands » North Pacific Ocean
• Puerto Rico » Caribbean Sea
• U.S. Virgin Islands » Caribbean Sea